This monster sex bracket has taken over Twitter

Twitter user @hunktears has created a very important bracket that seeks to determine who is the most fuckable monster ever. Would you rather have sex with a vampire or a ghost? A skeleton or a demon? How about Frankestein, would you consider sleeping with him?

HALLOWEEN 2017 MONSTER FUCKING BRACKET!!!!



Who is the most fuckable monster? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/tXT0qBnwAs — goblin backup singer (@hunktears) October 26, 2017

The winner will be announced on Halloween, but the people of the Internet already started complaining (of course) about the monsters that didn't even make the entry cut (where you at, Godzilla?).

Others went ahead and filled out the bracket with their own predictions (spoiler alert: Vampires are apparently very fuckable):

the takeaway is that. I like murder a lot, especially if they make you like it. pic.twitter.com/YvFxOIvikV — QueeR automata (@deadbirdlife) October 27, 2017

