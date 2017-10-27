  • Blog
This monster sex bracket has taken over Twitter

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday October 27 2017, 12:39pm

Today, the Internet has gifted us gold.

Twitter user @hunktears has created a very important bracket that seeks to determine who is the most fuckable monster ever. Would you rather have sex with a vampire or a ghost? A skeleton or a demon? How about Frankestein, would you consider sleeping with him?  

The winner will be announced on Halloween, but the people of the Internet already started complaining (of course) about the monsters that didn't even make the entry cut (where you at, Godzilla?). 

Others went ahead and filled out the bracket with their own predictions (spoiler alert: Vampires are apparently very fuckable):

Oh, Internet. How we love thee.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 501 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

