This website emails you thousands of free and discounted e-books daily

E-bookworms across the country, unite! Whether looking to load up your Kindle for a cross-country trip or searching for the perfect read before bed, getting advice on what to read next no longer requires a Google search or a Facebook status begging friends for suggestions. Check out BookBub, an online service that will send you a daily email listing a number of free and discounted bestselling e-books available for download. The best part? Both the e-books and the service are completely free.

The suggestions you will receive will all be customized based on the data you input upon registration. You'll be asked about your favorite genres, the type of e-reader you use and which specific authors you'd like to follow. Honestly, finding our next favorite novel has never sounded easier... So get reading.