This website might help you find your TSA confiscated goods

There still might be a chance for you to recover that pocket knife that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confiscated while you were going through security at the airport.

Govdeals.com is a website that sells all confiscated and surplus goods by encouraging users to bid for the various items listed on the site. No, the TSA is not making a profit. The website functions as a contractor, although states can, technically, purchase the goods that are on offer and sell them on their own.

Some standout for-sale items include a rather old mug, bottle openers, a whole lot of pocket knives and... a television?

Can't find that "contraband" that you really wish you would have packed instead of trying to travel with it in your carry on? You might still find it at surplus centers across the country, which take the confiscated goods and sell them at thrift market prices. Good luck!