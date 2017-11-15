  • Blog
Titanic will play in movie theaters across the country for its 20th anniversary

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday November 15 2017, 11:27am

On Friday, December 1, Oscar-winning film Titanic will return to AMC Theaters across the country in celebration of the iconic movie's 20th anniversary.

The re-release will be in Dolby Vision and it will stay in theaters for a week only, so we suggest you snag a ticket on the AMC website right now.

The announcement was made by director James Cameron in a video posted on Twitter that also features a new (just as emotional as the original) trailer for the film. Check it out here:

We'll leave you with this:

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 524 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

