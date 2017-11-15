Titanic will play in movie theaters across the country for its 20th anniversary

On Friday, December 1, Oscar-winning film Titanic will return to AMC Theaters across the country in celebration of the iconic movie's 20th anniversary.

The re-release will be in Dolby Vision and it will stay in theaters for a week only, so we suggest you snag a ticket on the AMC website right now.

The announcement was made by director James Cameron in a video posted on Twitter that also features a new (just as emotional as the original) trailer for the film. Check it out here:

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1.



Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

