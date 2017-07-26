Uber will now charge you $15 to return what you left in the car

You're going to want to keep an extra eye on your belongings while riding an Uber, as the company will now charge users $15 to return a forgotten item.

The new feature is part of the "180 Days of Change" initiative that Uber launched last month to improve working conditions for drivers. The change has already been implemented in Boston and Chicago and is expected to take over the entire country by the end of August.

According to Uber, drivers return an average of 11 items yearly—all on their own time, certainly an inconvenience. "Drivers are independent contractors and this is to compensate them for their time," reads the company's website. "The entire fee is passed on to the driver."

How, exactly, does the return work? Riders can use the app to contact the driver directly, who will then look for the item. If the driver finds what you're searching for, you'll set up a meeting spot and the payment process will be initiated via the app. Uber Support will contact you and you'll be able to include a tip or dispute the charge if need be.

In addition to the lost item fee and a newly released tipping option, Uber has promised to work on a whole set of other changes: in-app fare fixes, 24/7 phone support, driver ratings protection and the ability to schedule in-person support meetings.

Times, they are a-changin' indeed.