United Airlines is currently selling $63 flights

Another day, another major airline flash sale. This time, courtesy of United.

You have until tonight at 11:59pm EST to grab deeply discounted flights from all across the United States. The promotion specifically highlights flights leaving from Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, DC. These include a $63 one-way flight from Chicago to Detroit, an $86 one from Denver to Tulsa, a $129 one from Newark to Nashville and a $140 trip from San Francisco to Austin.

Of course, terms and conditions apply: All fares are only available in economy, the cheapest flights can only be booked as round-trips, you must book your trip 21 days prior to traveling, you'll need to travel between August 22 and March 7 and the flights are valid every day of the week except for Fridays and Sunday. Blackout dates include November 21, 22, 25 through 27; December 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31; and January 1 and 2.

Pack your bags. It's time for a (cheap) vacation.