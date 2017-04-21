Visit every single national park in the country for free this weekend

Whatever your weekend plans are, cancel them. Why? It's National Park Week weekend, which means that you get to visit every national park in the country for free on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sure, most national parks always offer free entry (137 of them charge a fee) but tomorrow, April 22, also happens to be Earth Day—so it's only fitting that you spend the next few days in nature.

The promotion honors the 100th anniversary of the country's national parks, a celebration that includes 10 days of free entry to all parks throughout 2017.

Given the guarantee that you will fall madly in love with all the green surrounding you over the weekend, we suggest you consider investing in an $80 lifetime pass (senior citizens, 62+, can snatch one up for a mere $10 this weekend!).

So, comb through the list of the best national parks in the U.S.... or embark on the most efficient route to visit them all.