Watch a fake Ryan Gosling stun celebrities at a German awards show

We imagine a surprised Colin Farrell to look exactly like an angry Colin Farrell and, if his reaction to a Ryan Gosling "imposter" taking the stage to accept an award at the 2017 Golden Camera Awards in Germany is of any indication, our intuition is correct.

Check out the video below, depicting a hilarious prank that involves a Gosling look-alike's appearance at this week's award show following an introduction by the host ("Men hold onto your wives and wives hold onto your men. Here is the one and only Ryan Gosling"). Pay close attention to the reactions by celebrities in the audience, including Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Jane Fonda:

How did the La La Land star's double (who really doesn't look like him) even get there? German comedians Joachim 'Joko' Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, who star in Joko vs. Klaas—The Battle Around the World, actually set up a fake talent agency and convinced the award show's producer that the real actor was planning on attending the event—so why not honor him with a special award?

To avoid being caught before the big reveal, the comedians told the producer that Gosling suffers from social anxiety and therefore tries to avoid red carpets and prefers not to sit with the rest of the audience. Say WHAT?

Between #GoslingGate and #OscarGate, award show spectators have been thoroughly entertained this year.