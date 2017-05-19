Watch Harry Styles and James Corden get emotional while on Carpool Karaoke

"Last time we did this, you were not alone in the car and now you are... And you are up front," James Corden tells Harry Styles in the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Promoting his first solo album since leaving One Direction, Styles starts belting out the work's first single, "Sign of the Times," alongside Corden and the two seem to get pretty emotional. "I was somewhere else, I went somewhere else emotionally," says Corden. "I wasn't even in the car anymore!"

"It makes me cry performing it sometimes," responds Styles half-jokingly. "In, like, a cool way."

The two spend the remainder of the car ride singing both Styles' own songs and others (including "Hey Ya!" by OutKast), discussing the singer's latest fashion choices, revealing mama Styles' favorite song from the album (that would be "Sweet Creature") and acting out classic rom com scenes (the artist's favorite? The Notebook).

Check out the full segment above!