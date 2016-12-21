Watch Jacob Tremblay confirm that he's the most adorable actor ever while on 'Billy on the Street'

Not that there was any doubt following his appearance at last year's Academy Awards, but Jacob Tremblay is officially the most adorable actor (and, honestly, person) in America.

Joining comedian Billy Eichner on last night's episode of Billy on the Street, Tremblay took to the streets of New York City to remind adults that he is famous. With his hands in his pockets throughout the entire segment, Tremblay told New Yorkers that Lenny Abrahamson, his director on the movie Room, is a "very funny guy" who certainly knows how to work with kids ("because he has kids himself!") and that he starred in four movies after his success on Room. With his signature charming poise, Tremblay also watched Eichner diss and be dissed by a Verizon worker and then proceeded by telling the comedian that if a kid doesn't have a Critics' Choice Awards, like he does, "it doesn't mean he's not cool!"

But the best part of Tremblay's appearance comes courtesy of his little giggle when Eichner introduces him as "an actor whom I love and I'm so proud and honored to have on the show today. Please welcome [...] Jodie Foster!"

Watch the segment above to significantly improve your day and feel free to stream the full episode (you should) right here.