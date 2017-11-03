Watch Sam Smith freak out over Fifth Harmony while on James Corden's latest Carpool Karaoke

An undoubtedly fitting match, Sam Smith and James Corden bring their British humor to the latest Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Discussing his recent major weight loss ("My plan is to keep my weight down for another ten years and then I would just want to live in kaftans," jokes the singer), singing some of his most popular hits and thanking the host for drawing attention to "Lay Me Down" when it first came out ("I heard this song and I remember thinking, I just heard a voice I'll listen to the rest of my life," reminisces Corden), Smith proves to be such a fun and excited guest that viewers can't help but wonder why he wasn't invited on the show until now.

The highlight of the segment comes courtesy of X Factor-formed band Fifth Harmony, Smith's greatest obsession. "When I hear them, I feel free, I feel alive, I feel like the woman in me is on fire," says the singer as soon as Corden brings up the band. ""Work from Home" I listen to every time before I go out, I think it's my wedding song, I want to walk down the aisle to it in heels." Lo and behold, Corden plays the song, pulls over, makes a call and the members of Fifth Harmony jump on board for the latter part of the segment, to the very obvious delight of Smith.

Check out the full video above.