Watch the cast of Girls turn into the new Golden Girls in this hilarious clip

Ever wonder what the 20-somethings of today will fare in the world in, say, 50 years? A Golden Girls spoof by the cast of Girls is giving us a glimpse into the future.

Reuniting before the show even officially ends (the last episode airs on April 16), the cast of HBO's hit show dressed up as the Golden Girls for a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment that will convince you that things, indeed, do always stay the same. In the clip, Hannah (Lena Dunham) writes for the Days End Senior Living newsletter; Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) needs the assistance of a walker, which she decorates with blinding bling and Hello Kitty stickers; Jessa (Jemima Kirke) turns a supermarket run into a chance to buy a whole lot of cigarettes while on "recreational morphine;" and Marnie (Allison Williams) is very glad that the girls are throwing her a "63rd birthday-slash-divorce-slash-knee-surgery party" (which turns out to be something different entirely).

Watch the full video right here and be on the lookout for two much-appreciated male cameos: