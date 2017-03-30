Watch the first Game of Thrones season seven teaser trailer right here

Finally: the first teaser trailer for season seven of HBO's massively successful Game of Thrones is here.

The 90-second video features Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) each walking to the Iron Throne while "Sit Down," a song by James that we're sure will reach peak iTunes downloads today, plays in the background.

The show returns July 16 and, until then, you'll find us watching and re-watching the teaser trailer right here: