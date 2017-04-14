  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Watch the first official Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday April 14 2017, 12:26pm

 

 

It's finally here: the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The video was released during today's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida during a panel with the film's director, Rian Johnson, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The production picks up where 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off and stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o and Oscar Isaac, among others. Carrie Fisher, who passed away back in December after The Last Jedi finished shooting, will also appear in the film. 

The movie hits theaters on December 15—let the countdown begin.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 330 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest