Watch the first official Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

It's finally here: the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The video was released during today's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida during a panel with the film's director, Rian Johnson, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The production picks up where 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off and stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o and Oscar Isaac, among others. Carrie Fisher, who passed away back in December after The Last Jedi finished shooting, will also appear in the film.

The movie hits theaters on December 15—let the countdown begin.