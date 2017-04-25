  • Blog
Watch the first promo for ABC's Dirty Dancing remake

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday April 25 2017, 1:16pm

The problem with a movie classic is that no remake will likely ever be as good as the original. Will ABC prove us wrong? Decide for yourselves: The first official trailer for the network's reboot of 1987's Dirty Dancing is here.

Starring Abigail Breslin as Baby Houseman and Colt Prattes as her dance teacher Johnny Castle, the film (out on May 24) will be three hours long and will allegedly deal with what happens between the protagonists after the summer. Debra Messing, Nicole Scherzinger, Billy Dee Williams, Katey Sagal and Sarah Hyland are also part of the cast. 

Check out the trailer below and, yes, that iconic lift is in there:

 

