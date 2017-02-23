Watch the 'La La Land' story retold as an old-school 8-bit animated video game

CineFix, a YouTube channel dedicated to all things film, has reimagined the La La Land story, chronicling the relationship between jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone), as an 8-bit animated video game. Even a virtual John Legend makes an appearance!

The segment, which is part of CineFix's 8-Bit Cinema series, is complete with different levels, speech bubbles, bonus rounds and, of course, that video game music that has defined our childhoods. Check it out:



Although La La Land seems to be this year's only Oscar-nominated movie to get the 8-bit treatment, the YouTube channel offers a few older fan favorites that we can't stop watching:















