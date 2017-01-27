Watch the new Missy Elliott video that everybody is talking out about

Missy Elliott is back!

The hip hop legend dropped a new video last night to accompany her latest song "I'm Better," which also features Lamb and a whole lot of space cadet-looking dancers that are clearly getting their freak on (see what I did right there?). Check out the music video:

Elliott's last studio album, The Cookbook, was released over ten years ago (in 2005!) and, since then, we've heard her on 2015's "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell Williams and seen her on this unforgettable Carpool Karaoke segment alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama and, of course, on that very memorable halftime performance at the 2015 Super Bowl with Katy Perry.

And the Missy Elliott updates are not over: In addition to dropping the new video last night, the artist also announced that she has a new documentary coming out later this year. Watch the teaser for that right here: