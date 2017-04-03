On the latest Carpool Karaoke segment, host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham depart from the usual script (two celebrities driving around town while singing at the top of their lungs) and offer a two-and-a-half minute remake of the 1987 film Mannequin.

Playing a mannequin that only Corden sees as human, Beckham then joins the host in a drive around Los Angeles while singing (what else?) the Spice Girls' hit "Spice Up Your Life."

The former Spice Girl and current designer (and half of the world's most beautiful couple) eventually joins "others like me" in a store's window display—take a look at the full clip right here: