Watch Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande sing in a star-studded 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer

In case you haven't heard: James Corden's genius The Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke is getting its own series. Fittingly named Carpool Karaoke: The Series, the show will be Apple Music's first venture into original streaming.

Expect 16 celebrity hosts, including Corden himself, riding in cars while singing tunes from their own playlists.

Following a teaser trailer during the Grammys, Apple just released an extended video preview that includes a clip of Corden and Will Smith singing the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, plus a whole lot of other celebrities (think Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, Metallica, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton and John Cena, among others).

The drop date hasn't been announced yet but, for now, we'll be happy watching and re-watching Metallica and Eichner's attempt to sing along to Rihanna's "Diamonds."