Watch Will Smith and James Corden get jiggy with it on the first episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series

James Corden could not have picked a more fitting first guest for the premiere episode of his Carpool Karaoke: The Series, now on Apple Music.

The show, inspired by Corden's eponymous segment on The Late Late Show, which has consistently gone viral, premiered yesterday evening and fans can expect new episodes every Tuesday at 9pm EST.

Check out the first six minutes of the premiere above, complete with a marching band playing to Smith and Corden singing "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" in addition to a few revelations by Smith himself.

After telling the host that he wrote his first rhyme when he was 12 years old, Smith also remembers having a record on the radio for the last 30 days as a senior in high school, when he was just 16 years old. "In your yearbook, were you named 'most likely to have already succeeded?'," jokes Corden.

The actor/singer also mentions the time he spoke to former President Barack Obama about potentially playing him in a biopic. The President's response? "He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role," says Smith.

Future show guests include Jessica Alba, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, LeBron James, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner—among many others.