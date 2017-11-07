What do the 10 most commonly used emojis say about us?

In 2017, who we are is greatly defined by what we type, and post, and share, and "like" and do in the now existentially necessary universe we call the Internet. The "lol"-er and the "haha"-er are different breeds of humans. The chronic "Look at my kids breathing! Eating! Crying!" Snapchatter is radically different from the chronic "Look at my plain pasta! Colorful frappuccino! Unnecessarily decorated ice cream!" social media user.

Whip out your smart phone and take a look at yourself in that virtual mirror: What are your most recently used emojis? What do they say about you? Are you a regular, yellow-faced emoji user (raising my hand right here) or do you prefer the cat version of each emoji? Does the skin color of your emojis resemble your own? How often do you use the poop icon? Did you even know that a squirrel emoji existed?

Turns out that, as a whole, we are a country of pretty plain-looking emoji users. As highlighted in Apple's latest report on the most used emojis across the board, we tend to be love-offering, laugh-out-loud texters. Take a look at the ranking:

By far, the most popular emoji is the "I'm crying of laughter" one (guilty as charged). The second, third and fourth most prevalently used ones are displays of love, a fact we take great pride in. The rolling eyes also made the top ten (given our facial expressions while watching the news these days, we are not too surprised about the popularity of the icon), alongside the "I'm smiling cutely" emoji, the weary face and the thinking face (an outstanding display of artistry, Apple). But the biggest surprise comes courtesy of the skull, which we personally think calls out to America's deep devotion to the macabre, which, let's be honest, adds character to our culture.