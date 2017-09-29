Where to get free coffee for National Coffee Day all over the country

Coffee, we love you and celebrate all that you are today (happy National Coffee Day!) and every day.

In honor of this very important national celebration, shops across the country are offering exciting deals all throughout the weekend. From discounted beans to free cups of coffee, here are some promotions that you should definitely take advantage of:

Cinnabon: Enjoy a free 12oz coffee, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts: Buy a medium or large hot coffee and receive a complimentary medium cup in addition to your purchase.

Keurig: Use the code CELEBRATE when ordering K-cup pods today through Sunday and enjoy 20% off your purchase.

Krispy Kreme: Today through Sunday, patrons will receive a free hot brewed or small iced premium blend (limit of one per day).

Lyft: Folks ordering a Lyft ride in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia will receive a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee.

McDonald's: All small McCafés will be discounted to $2.

Peet's Coffee: All purchases include a free cup of coffee or tea. Use promo code COFFEEDAY17 for a 25% discount on their regular coffee beans purchased online or in store.

WaWa: Enjoy free cups of coffee in all different sizes.

Yes, coffee giant Starbucks is missing from the list. That's because the chain won't be offering any free or discounted lattes. However, menus in stores across the country will highlight how each customer's purchase has made a difference by supporting coffee farmers.