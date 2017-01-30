You can book a round-trip to Costa Rica from major American cities for pretty cheap right now

We are clearly all in dire need of a vacation and some of the country's major airlines are here to help.

According to a new report by Travel & Leisure, American Airlines, United, Copa Airlines and Delta are all offering round-trip flights to Costa Rica from major American cities for pretty cheap from mid-February through the end of April.

Check out Google Flights to browse through specific dates and destinations, but keep an eye out for the sale's standouts: a round-trip from Los Angeles to the Central American country for about $350, a $273 flight from Chicago to San Jose and a $304 one from Newark Liberty International Airport to Liberia—and back.

Although vacationing in a tropical paradise always sounds like a good idea, the craziness that has lately taken over our country is really calling for a detoxing session far, far away—so feel free to book a very long vacation right about now.