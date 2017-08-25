You can get into all national parks for free today

The National Park Service turns 101 today—and we the people are the ones getting a birthday present: Free entry into all national parks across the country all day today.

Not only are all entrance fees waived, but so are commercial tour and transportation entrance fees. The National Park Service will also be hosting a whole lot of different events throughout the parks. (Check out the official website to browse through all of them).

"The National Park Service was created on August 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act," reads the organization's website. "Each year, we work with partners to celebrate this anniversary. We host special events, waive entrance fees and more."

Are you a history nerd? Consider spending the day at Chaco Culture, in New Mexico. If you are unafraid of bats, visit Kentucky's Mammoth Cave. Craving a relaxing, romantic weekend unplugged from the rest of the world? Trust us and go to Acadia in Maine.

Because time is limited and we assume you want to make the very best of it, consult our list of best national parks in the U.S. to figure out which ones you should be visiting.