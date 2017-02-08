You can now create a wedding registry at Domino's

Dreams really do come true... At least ones involving endless amounts of pizza.

Domino's Wedding Registry ("the first registry for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats") launched this week, which means that aisle-bound couples can now sign up for a whole variety of pizza packages—including a $60 "2am Bachelor Party Feast," a $30 "Thank-you Card-a-thon" and a $25 "Post-Honeymoon Adjustment to Real Life" gift "box"—ahead of their nuptials.

"We hear often from customers that Domino's was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson, in an official statement. "We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they'll really use." The first step to wedded bliss, if you ask us.

All purchases are delivered as eGift cards that can be redeemed by the couple at their own convenience.

Let's be honest: Could there ever be a more delicious, useful and memorable wedding gift? We think not.