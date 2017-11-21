You can now have a sleepover with a sloth in Washington

America: The land of possibilities and delightful ambitions.

No dream is too big to conquer in our progressive country, even when said dreams involve sleepovers with rare and endangered animals that regular folks likely have never seen in the flesh. Case in point: The Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center in Rainier, Washington's new sloth sleepover program, which allows paying customers to, well, have a sleepover with a sloth.

Since the animals are most active at night, the sleepover will take place from around 8pm until 7am the next morning in the center's Sloth Sanctuary (yes, you read that right). Don't expect this to be a monotonous night, though! There are a whole lot of things you can do with the sloths while under constant supervision: Watch them nap (they sleep up to 22 hours a day!) or nap yourself inside the tents that are set up within the habitat, enjoy some quality satellite television and even attempt to feed little cucumbers to your companions. Bonus points: At the end of your experience, you're going to get a complimentary sloth T-shirt and an educational Q&A with a volunteer staff member!

Of course, beautiful things in life do not come free. This particular beautiful thing comes with a $600 price tag for two people over night. You can also opt for an hour-long visit on a Saturday for $100 or book a private session any day of the week for up to three people at once for $300.

Those of you rightfully worried about animal rights should know that, on its official website, the center is careful to note that it is "not a for-public entertainment 'zoo' and only offers guests access through a highly limited number of guided educational programs." What does that mean? All sleepover proceeds will benefit the center itself in its efforts to preserve endangered species. A win-win situation, if you ask us.