You can now make your own personal hot sauce online

If you're still on the market for the ideal gift for your food aficionado friend, we might have something for you.

Custom Heats, a Canadian company founded by Rami Yahia, lets you create your very own, personalized, as hot-as-you-wish hot sauce.

The process is simple: First, choose between four bases (chipotle, jalapeno, red cayenne, wings) and then select as many ingredients and spices to add to your recipe as you wish. From root beer natural extract to Hawaiian sea salt, tandoori masala, Marrakesh seasoning and lemongrass, the over 50 ingredients available run the gamut from Thai to Italian, German, North African and Caribbean cuisines, to name just a few.

Last but not least, finish off your order by selecting a pepper: From the mild banana to the slightly spicier jalapeno to the super hot ghost and Carolina repear pepper varieties, there are seven spice levels for you to choose from.

Each order takes five to ten days to arrive to your doorstep and costs $12-$14 per 8oz. bottle—depending on what spice level you dare select.