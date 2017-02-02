You can now order McDonald's Shamrock Shake in five different flavors

A fan of McDonald's annual St. Patrick's Day beverage, the Shamrock Shake? You can now enjoy the sweet-and-minty goodness in four additional flavors.

The original drink, a blend of vanilla soft serve and mint-flavored Shamrock Shake syrup, has inspired a new line of Chocolate Shamrock Shakes that is slowly rolling out at locations around the country.

Although differing in their base, the five beverages are all finished off with whipped cream, green sugar crystal and a drizzle of chocolate syrup (because watching your sugar intake is so passé, right?). The new flavors include:

Chocolate Shamrock Shake (which, until now, was one of the chain's "secret menu" items): A layered shake with chocolate shake on the bottom and Shamrock Shake on top.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A Chocolate Chip Frappe (mocha frappe base and ice) blended with Shamrock Shake syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate: A hot chocolate (steamed milk and chocolate syrup) with Shamrock Shake syrup.

Shamrock Mocha: A mocha (chocolate syrup, espresso and steamed milk) with Shamrock Shake syrup.

Given Twitter-landia's excitement following the announcement, we're pretty sure the new drinks will be massive hits:

i want a shamrock shake so bad omg — ashley (@ashleygrace0714) February 2, 2017

Order a half chocolate half shamrock shake u won't regret it 😍😛 — Tiff (@TiffanyMaiorino) February 2, 2017

.@McDonalds how soon can I pick up a shamrock shake? — Brandon Brush (@BBrush_theB) February 2, 2017

Deadass gonna make my dad drive me to get a shamrock shake — Mandii (@_Itsmandi_) February 2, 2017