You can only join this exclusive club if you've visited over 100 countries

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday November 27 2017, 3:08pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Jet-setting travel fiends will want to add this to their to-conquer list: The Travelers' Century Club is an uber exclusive travel community that only grants access to people who have visited over 100 countries across the world. 

Founded by a group of travelers in Los Angeles back in 1954, the club's definition of a country is relatively broad, including 325 destinations across the world—among them Alaska and Prince Edward Island, a province of Canada.

The 1,400 members enjoy a whole lot of perks. They have access to a group of expert travelers with connections and knowledge about areas all around the world, affording them rare insight into any sort of travel-related query. They also get to partake in social gatherings across the 21 club chapters worldwide, fun travel expeditions and seminars and, of course, they get a membership card, a certificate and a pin.

Already visited over 100 countries? Pay up the $100 initiation fee, fill out the application form to join the club and officially become a travel superstar. 

By Anna Ben Yehuda

