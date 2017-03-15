  • Blog
By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 4:26pm

You can pre-order The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook right now

Yes, there is such a thing as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cookbook and, yes, you can pre-order it right now on Amazon.

Written by Peggy Paul Casella, The Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles Pizza Cookbook features 65 different classic recipes that lean towards all things Ninja Turtles—thing a Deep-Dish Goulash Pizza (ground beef and macaroni), which the Teenagers grab a slice of when they "need to power up," and a Breakfast Pie (bacon, cheddar cheese and heavy cream), which "Michelangelo likes to top off with a splash of hot sauce or a few squirts of ketchup."

"Join Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo on a seriously ooey, gooey, cheesy, adventure inspired by the beloved original cartoon series," reads an official press release. "There's a pizza for every occasion—breakfast pizzas, mini-pizzas, party pizzas and even dessert pizzas."

The cookbook, which features photos by Albert Yee, costs $24.99 and will be officially released on May 9—just in time for a pre-summer Ninja Turtle-themed pizza fest. Cowabunga!

