You snooze, you lose: JetBlue is offering a limited number of $20 flights right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday November 7 2017, 3:16pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/whity

By the time you're done reading this, the sale might be over, so let's get right to the point: JetBlue's current flash sale includes what are possibly the cheapest flights you've ever had the chance to book.

The promotion involves very specific flights, dates and routes but, given the out-of-this-world low price, we suggest you take advantage ASAP.

Standout deals include a $20 flight from Long Beach to Las Vegas (you have to travel on November 28) and a $20 one from Atlanta to Boston (you have to travel on November 29). 

With $50, you'll get to fly from West Palm Beach to Westchester County (December 2) and from Providence to Orlando (December 4). The three most expensive offers on the site are a $60 flight from Denver to Boston (November 29), a $70 one from New York to Havana in Cuba (November 12) and an $80 one from Boston to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic (December 3).

Hurry up! Book your vacation right here.

By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

