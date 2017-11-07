You snooze, you lose: JetBlue is offering a limited number of $20 flights right now

By the time you're done reading this, the sale might be over, so let's get right to the point: JetBlue's current flash sale includes what are possibly the cheapest flights you've ever had the chance to book.

The promotion involves very specific flights, dates and routes but, given the out-of-this-world low price, we suggest you take advantage ASAP.

Standout deals include a $20 flight from Long Beach to Las Vegas (you have to travel on November 28) and a $20 one from Atlanta to Boston (you have to travel on November 29).

With $50, you'll get to fly from West Palm Beach to Westchester County (December 2) and from Providence to Orlando (December 4). The three most expensive offers on the site are a $60 flight from Denver to Boston (November 29), a $70 one from New York to Havana in Cuba (November 12) and an $80 one from Boston to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic (December 3).

Hurry up! Book your vacation right here.