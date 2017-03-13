  • Blog
You'll only get to listen to this song if it's currently raining

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 4:31pm

In today's odd technology-related news: Spotify has just announced the first weather-triggered release of a song.

As part of a new initiative with The North Face, Spotify will use its geo-targeting technology to find out where it's currently raining and it will make White Denim's new (rain-themed) song "No Nee Ta Slode Aln" only available in those areas.

You can hear a snippet of the Austin-based band's new tune in a commercial for the North Face's new rain jacket, called Apex Flex GTX. Check it out below:

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 289 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

