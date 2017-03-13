You'll only get to listen to this song if it's currently raining

In today's odd technology-related news: Spotify has just announced the first weather-triggered release of a song.

As part of a new initiative with The North Face, Spotify will use its geo-targeting technology to find out where it's currently raining and it will make White Denim's new (rain-themed) song "No Nee Ta Slode Aln" only available in those areas.

You can hear a snippet of the Austin-based band's new tune in a commercial for the North Face's new rain jacket, called Apex Flex GTX. Check it out below: