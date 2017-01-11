Yum: Taco Bell will debut fried chicken taco shells nationwide this month

Taco shells made of fried chicken sound like a culinary dream... and Taco Bell is now making them a reality. The chain will debut its two-years-in-the-making Naked Chicken Chalupa across the nation on January 26, 2017 and we've never been so hungry for something.

The $2.99 menu item "is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch," according to the company's official press release.

“Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip,” said Taco Bell President Brian Niccol. “It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for.”

As is only proper in the era of social media, fried chicken and Taco Bell aficionados took to Twitter when reacting to the news. Here are some of the most entertaining tweets:

The Taco Bell #NakedChickenChalupa that comes out on the 26th will most defs become a staple to my diet. — Peter Knudsen (@Pistol_Pete16) January 11, 2017

I dont care how they form a chicken into a shell. Put that thing down my fat gullet. #NakedChickenChalupa https://t.co/aecLndJndm — Scott Branch (@Beastmodebranch) January 11, 2017

I don't think this will end well #nakedchickenchalupa https://t.co/oBKEIfCODW — Paul Greaves (@greavespg) January 11, 2017

I seriously was debating not going to my first class today #NakedChickenChalupa — sam (@sammonsterr) January 11, 2017

@tacobell: Taking meat pocket to a whole new level! #NakedChickenChalupa — Daniel Escobar (@MrDanEscobar) January 11, 2017