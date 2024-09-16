1. The Glamping Collective | Clyde, NC
Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains—just a half hour from Asheville proper—The Glamping Collective is flanked by tranquil forests that, come fall, transform into vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows. Of course, the foliage is best enjoyed from the comfort of your very own glamping dome or glass cabin, offering panoramic views, hot tubs and private outdoor spaces. Additional property highlights include five miles of private hiking trails plus top-notch stargazing opportunities.