This eco-resort—just two miles from Yosemite National Park—is surrounded by the Sierra National Forest, making it the ideal place for leaf peepers and park-goers to rest their heads. While we definitely recommend heading off-site to explore Yosemite, you don’t necessarily need to leave the property to experience autumn. That’s because Tanaya offers e-bike and mountain bike rentals, along with guided hikes. Alternatively, take in the colorful surroundings while swimming in one of the pools or soaking in one of the hot tubs. Come nighttime, unwind by one of the fire pits—with some s’mores, of course. Lastly, we'd be remiss not to mention the accommodations—a selection of rooms, suites, cabins and cottages—some with bonus comforts like private patios, fireplaces and even separate living spaces.