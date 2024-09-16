Subscribe
The best U.S. hotels for beautiful views of the fall foliage

From North Carolina to New York, find the best fall foliage views at these picture-perfect properties primed for leaf peeping

The United States offers some of North America’s most spectacular fall foliage, and, each fall, throngs of travelers pack their bags and hit the road to admire the changing leaves. While finding the perfect place to stay in each foliage-fringed locale is no easy feat, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the top hotels and resorts with prime leaf-peeping possibilities right on-site. Many also offer bonus amenities such as curated activities that run the gamut from ziplining to mountain biking to relaxation options, including sprawling spas and en-suite fireplaces. From New York to North Carolina and beyond, here are the best places to stay for those craving postcard-worthy fall foliage.

Hotels with views of fall foliage

1. The Glamping Collective | Clyde, NC

Photograph: Courtesy The Glamping Collective

Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains—just a half hour from Asheville proper—The Glamping Collective is flanked by tranquil forests that, come fall, transform into vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows. Of course, the foliage is best enjoyed from the comfort of your very own glamping dome or glass cabin, offering panoramic views, hot tubs and private outdoor spaces. Additional property highlights include five miles of private hiking trails plus top-notch stargazing opportunities.

Check prices

2. Bolt Farm Treehouse | Whitwell, TN

Photograph: Courtesy beSTR Marketing

About 25 miles from Chattanooga lies the town of Whitwell, where fall foliage colors peak in October. It’s here where you’ll find the beautiful Bolt Farm Treehouse. At this 55-acre glamping oasis, accommodations take the form of rustic-chic treehouses, mirror cabins and natural light-filled domes, all of which are adults-only and feature an expansive outdoor area complete with a hot tub, fire pit, canopy bed, shower and more. The magnificent mountain views are all the more spectacular with the changing of the seasons. The aptly named Treehouse Spa offers restorative treatments, while the 2.5 miles of private hiking trails are just the icing on the cake.

Check prices
3. Boyne Mountain Resort | Boyne Falls, MI

Photograph: Courtesy Boyne Mountain Resort

Boyne Mountain Resort is a leaf peeper’s paradise thanks to the on-site SkyBridge Michigan. Known as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge that’s 118 feet in the air, SkyBridge offers panoramic views of the Boyne Valley and the hills of Northern Michigan, which are covered in a blanket of reds, oranges, yellows and golds. Additional resort highlights during your autumnal escape include a tranquil spa, world-class golf, an indoor water park and fun-filled festivities and events, including the annual Skitoberfest and Harvest Showcase Wine Festival.

Check prices

4. Destination Kohler | Kohler, WI

Photograph: Courtesy Kohler Co.

Just two hours from Chicago, the charming town of Kohler—which also serves as the headquarters of the eponymously named manufacturing company—is home to one of America’s best resorts. Destination Kohler comprises two distinct properties, most notably The American Club, which stands out for its fairytale-worthy facade, 100-plus-year-history and cozy interiors, including elegant furnishings and cracking fireplaces. Destination Kohler’s River Wildlife wilderness preserve features 500 unspoiled acres of land, including miles of woodland trails ideal for spotting fall colors. Guests can also admire the colorful landscape via outdoor activities like golfing (the on-site Whistling Straits is known as one of the country’s top courses) and river fishing (come fall, trout and salmon make their way upstream on the Sheboygan River). Pro tip: Don’t skip town without visiting the sprawling Kohler Waters Spa, which offers innovative hydrotherapy and bathing treatments coupled with classic massages and more.

Check prices
5. The Red Lion Inn | Stockbridge, MA

Photograph: Corey Favino

Nestled in the rural Berkshires—teeming with natural beauty and ample scenic hiking, biking and outdoor adventure opportunities—the town of Stockbridge looks like it’s been plucked straight from a storybook with its charming shops and restaurants. It’s also here where you’ll find the historic and oh-so-cozy Red Lion Inn. The 1773-era property makes the perfect home base for exploring the foliage-fringed region, which is home to Massachusetts’ highest point, Mount Greylock, which, come fall, offers picture-perfect views. Pre- or post-leaf peeing, post up on the porch with hot spiced cider and peek at the massive pumpkins on the hotels’ front steps.

Check prices

6. Omni Mount Washington Resort | Bretton Woods, NH

Photograph: Courtesy Omni Mount Washington Resort

Open since 1902, the massive Omni Mount Washington Resort is located at the base of Mount Washington, which, at 6,288 feet, is the highest peak in the Northeast. As such, it goes without saying that leaf peeping opportunities here abound: The property offers postcard-worthy vistas of the White Mountain National Forest, where the colorful leaves are nothing short of spectacular. Guests can admire foliage from up in the air via the Bretton Woods Zip Line Canopy Tour and Skyway Gondola; alternatively, enjoy the scenery via horseback ride or from a private balcony in one of the property’s new Presidential Wing rooms. The 25,000-square-foot, mountain-inspired spa also offers sweeping mountain views for leaf peeping with a side of relaxation.

Check prices
7. Tenaya at Yosemite | Fish Camp, CA

Photograph: Courtesy Tenaya at Yosemite

This eco-resort—just two miles from Yosemite National Park—is surrounded by the Sierra National Forest, making it the ideal place for leaf peepers and park-goers to rest their heads. While we definitely recommend heading off-site to explore Yosemite, you don’t necessarily need to leave the property to experience autumn. That’s because Tanaya offers e-bike and mountain bike rentals, along with guided hikes. Alternatively, take in the colorful surroundings while swimming in one of the pools or soaking in one of the hot tubs. Come nighttime, unwind by one of the fire pits—with some s’mores, of course. Lastly, we'd be remiss not to mention the accommodations—a selection of rooms, suites, cabins and cottages—some with bonus comforts like private patios, fireplaces and even separate living spaces.

Check prices

8. Peaks of Otter Lodge | Bedford, VA

Photograph: Courtesy Peaks of Otter Lodge

Peaks of Otter Lodge is surrounded by the three "Peaks of Otter" in the Blue Ridge Mountains, hence its name. Come autumn, the nearby forests transform into stunning shades of reds, oranges, yellows and golds. Take it all in from one of the lakeside fire pits; alternatively, adventure seekers can embark on a guided or independent hike. Be sure to also take advantage of the Sharp Top Mountain Shuttle, which whisks guests to the 4,000-foot summit, which—spoiler alert—offers sweeping vistas. For independent exploration, hop in the car for a scenic drive along the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway.

Check prices
9. Outbound Stowe | Stowe, VT

Photograph: Christopher Delaney

While it’s most famous for skiing and snowboarding, this beloved mountain town is well worth visiting in autumn for its fantastic foliage, which peaks around late September to mid-October. Stay at the newly opened Outbound Stowe, which offers direct access to one of the destination’s most picturesque trails, the Stowe Recreation Path. Post-hike, bask in the crisp mountain air by one of the fire pits, enjoy a warm soak in the hot tub or lounge out in one of the cozy and colorful rooms, lofts and cabins. Pro tip: Plan your visit for mid-October to check out the annual Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.

Check prices

10. Eastwind Oliverea Valley | Big Indian, NY

Photograph: Lawrence Braun

Although Eastwind Oliverea Valley is open all year round, it’s especially spectacular come fall when the surrounding Catskill Mountains region is dotted with gold-, tangerine- and red-hued leaves. The views are arguably best enjoyed from one of the A-frame cabins, called Lushnas, which offers floor-to-ceiling glass windows so that guests can leaf peep from bed. Otherwise, cozy up with a drink—and a seasonal-inspired bite—at the on-site Dandelion restaurant, where you’ll find a roaring fireplace plus even more floor-to-ceiling windows. Other hotel highlights include access to the McKenley Hollow Trail (which connects to two other equally scenic routes, the Balsam and Haynes Mountain trails), bike rentals, Scandinavian-inspired infrared saunas, and plenty of al fresco hammocks for lounging out amidst the colorful landscape.

Check prices
