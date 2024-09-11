From the beaches of Massachusetts to the mountains of Colorado, here are the best spots for leaf peeping this fall

As we bid farewell to summer and head into autumn, balmy breezes are replaced with crisp, cozy days well spent picking apples and pumpkins and winding through corn mazes. The seasonal foliage is just the icing on the cake: All around the country, tens—if not hundreds of—thousands of folks head out to witness the leaves changing colors. This type of travel is known colloquially as “leaf-peeping”—how apropos, we know!—and takes place all season long.

When it comes to the top leaf peeping spots across the country, travelers can take their pick of Instagram-worthy locales, some of which may be much closer to home than expected. What’s more, the best fall foliage in the USA can be found throughout both coasts, from the beaches of Massachusetts to the mountains of Colorado and beyond.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20-plus of our favorite autumn foliage spots across the country, including mega-poplar national parks, underrated mountain towns and the like—each of which is teeming with postcard-worthy vistas and bright hues. So, hit the road, grab your camera and explore these lovely leaf-peeping locales.