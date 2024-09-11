Subscribe
Oregon fall foliage
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.

From the beaches of Massachusetts to the mountains of Colorado, here are the best spots for leaf peeping this fall

Lauren Dana
Lauren Dana
USA contributor
As we bid farewell to summer and head into autumn, balmy breezes are replaced with crisp, cozy days well spent picking apples and pumpkins and winding through corn mazes. The seasonal foliage is just the icing on the cake: All around the country, tens—if not hundreds of—thousands of folks head out to witness the leaves changing colors. This type of travel is known colloquially as “leaf-peeping”—how apropos, we know!—and takes place all season long.

When it comes to the top leaf peeping spots across the country, travelers can take their pick of Instagram-worthy locales, some of which may be much closer to home than expected. What’s more, the best fall foliage in the USA can be found throughout both coasts, from the beaches of Massachusetts to the mountains of Colorado and beyond.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20-plus of our favorite autumn foliage spots across the country, including mega-poplar national parks, underrated mountain towns and the like—each of which is teeming with postcard-worthy vistas and bright hues. So, hit the road, grab your camera and explore these lovely leaf-peeping locales. 

Where to see Autumn foliage in the USA

1. Cape Cod, MA

Cape Cod, MA
Cape Cod, MA
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: Whether near the shore or further inland, Cape Cod is a classic destination for leaf-peepers hoping to catch the changing seasons. Feast your eyes on black oak, white oak, and red cedar trees as they burst with fall’s gorgeous colors.

Best spot to visit: Cape Cod National Seashore

2. Grand Teton National Park, WY

Grand Teton National Park, WY
Grand Teton National Park, WY
Photograph: Shutterstock/Danita Delimont

When to go: Mid to late September to early October

What you’ll see: Grand Teton National Park is renowned for its natural beauty and diverse landscapes, which are even more spectacular come fall. Expect bright, breathtaking colors: Quaking aspens and narrowleaf cottonwood trees turn bright yellow, while fan-shaped black hawthorn leaves can be found in varying shades of red. Willow leaves, meanwhile, can be found in both yellow and orange shades. Explore the changing hues on foot via one of the park’s scenic fall hiking spots.

Best spot to visit: Oxbow Bend

3. Blue Ridge Mountains, NC

Blue Ridge Mountains, NC
Blue Ridge Mountains, NC
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September through November 

What you'll see: Stretching 469 miles between Shenandoah National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway offers a scenic drive between North Carolina and Virginia. Once fall hits, the already stunning landscape goes the extra mile: dogwood, sassafras, and maple trees that line every curve turn into vibrant displays of yellows, oranges, and reds.

Best spot to visit: Flat Rock Trail

4. Aspen, CO

Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late September 

What you'll see: If Aspen is already on your bucket list, you won’t regret visiting in the fall. The mountain town’s most vibrant season is extremely short (it only lasts from mid-September to the end of the month) but is extraordinary as thousands of aspen trees burst with rich yellow hues.

Best spot to visit: Maroon Bells

5. Upper Peninsula, MI

Upper Peninsula, MI
Upper Peninsula, MI
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September to mid-October

What you'll see: Michigan's Upper Peninsula borders three of the Great Lakes and includes more than 4 million acres of protected forestland (do the math: that's a lot of foliage). Take your pick from over 20 state parks within the region where ash, aspen, beech, birch, maple, oak, sycamore, and tamarack trees pop with fall colors.

Best spot to visit: Tahquamenon Falls State Park

6. Stowe, VT

Stowe, VT
Stowe, VT
Photograph: Shutterstock/ Songquan Deng

When to go: Early September to mid-October

What you’ll see: You may equate Stowe with skiing, but this popular winter wonderland is well worth visiting in the fall if not for the foliage alone. Prepare to be captivated by the colorful leaves—found in varying shades of yellows, greens, reds and oranges—which can be explored on foot (hiking trails abound), on the water (stand-up paddleboarding, anyone?) or in the air (don’t miss the ArborTrek at Smugglers Notch or the Gondola SkyRide near the summit of Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak). The town also hosts a slew of festive events, including the Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin Festival or the Leaf Blower Fall Mountain Bike Classic

Best spot to visit: Mount Mansfield

7. White Mountains, NH

White Mountains, NH
White Mountains, NH
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Early September to early October 

What you'll see: Spanning more than 800,000 acres, White Mountain National Forest encompasses some of the most natural and beautiful wildernesses in the Northeast. Come autumn, take a scenic drive along the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) to get your fill of colorful fall leaves. 

Best spot to visit: Kancamagus Highway

8. Shawangunk Mountains, NY

Shawangunk Mountains, NY
Shawangunk Mountains, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September to late October 

What you'll see: 90 miles north of Manhattan, the Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway is an 88-mile loop in New York between Kerhonkson and New Paltz. Go for a drive and you’ll be in prime leaf-spotting terrain as you ascend into the Shawangunk Mountains, which rise more than 2,000 feet above sea level.

Best spot to visit: Minnewaska State Park Preserve

9. Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September to mid-October

What you’ll see: About five hours from New York City, the quaint town of Lake Placid is best known for its winter sports—though we’d argue that fall is arguably the best time to visit. Admire the changing leaves in vibrant shades of reds, golds and oranges while embarking on epic outdoor adventures like biking, paddling and hiking; the magnificent mountain scenery only adds to the appeal. Pro tip: Consider planning your trip around fall festivities like the Flaming Leaves Festival and/or Oktoberfest.

Best spot to visit: High Falls Gorge

10. Glacier National Park, MT

Glacier National Park, MT
Glacier National Park, MT
Photograph: Shutterstock/Elise Homme

When to go: Mid-September to early October

What you’ll see: Glacier National Park is especially gorgeous come autumn, when the maples, black cottonwoods, aspens, and western larches turn to golds, yellows, and reds. The foliage is arguably best enjoyed on foot via the Sumimit, Redrock Falls, Scenic Point and South Boundary trails. We’d also be remiss not to mention the ample wildlife spotting opps during this season; if you’re lucky, you may be able to spot bears, hawks and golden eagles.

Best spot to visit: Summit Trail

11. Ozark Mountains, MO

Ozark Mountains, MO
Ozark Mountains, MO
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: The second half of October 

What you'll see: It’s not just the rolling mountains that make Missouri's Ozark National Forest an ultimate road trip—there are rivers, springs, canyons, and bluffs that lie just beyond every turn. Not surprisingly, the Ozarks are even more marvelous during the fall with fewer crowds, cooler temperatures, and a forested landscape that blazes with shades of gold and maroon.

Best spot to visit: Ha Ha Tonka State Park

12. Taos, NM

Taos, NM
Taos, NM
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September to early October 

What you'll see: Located at the base of the Sangre de Cristo mountains in northern New Mexico, Taos makes an ideal starting point for seeing fall foliage in a desert landscape. The easiest way to see the colors is via the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, an 83-mile loop lined with bright yellow and orange aspen trees. 

Best spot to visit: Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway

13. Columbia River Gorge, OR

Columbia River Gorge, OR
Columbia River Gorge, OR
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid-September to mid-October

What you'll see: The Columbia River Gorge between Washington and Oregon is always gorgeous. But throw in fir, cottonwood, maple, ash, and pine trees that glisten and glow with golden-hued leaves? Well, you may never want to leave this mystifying riverbank.

Best spot to visit: Mount Hood Scenic Byway

14. Green Mountains, VT

Green Mountains, VT
Green Mountains, VT
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

When to go: Early September to early October 

What you'll see: The maple, birch, and beech trees that cover Vermont’s mountainsides put on one of the country's most dazzling displays of fall foliage. Head to the Green Mountain National Forest where you can take in the colors on a crisp hike or take cover under the trees with an extended camping trip.

Best spot to visit: Mad River Valley

15. Zion National Park, UT

Zion National Park, UT
Zion National Park, UT
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Early to mid-October

What you'll see: Better known for its desert canyons and sandstone buttes, southern Utah's Zion National Park shines bright—with cooler conditions—in October as fall foliage peppers the landscape with reds and yellows. Bear witness to its short but stunning leaf-peeping season on a drive along the Mt. Carmel Highway or a hike among the Fremont cottonwoods.

Best spot to visit: Canyon Overlook Trail

16. Bar Harbor, ME

Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: If there was ever a magnet for tourists looking for their fall foliage fix, Bar Harbor is it. Indulge your senses and gorge heartily upon the salty sea air and the breathtaking colors of autumn. In addition, there's an abundance of exciting shops to visit downtown, plus activities like kayaking, birdwatching, or even whale watching in Acadia National Park.

Best spot to visit: Acadia National Park

17. Ozark National Forest, AR

Ozark National Forest, AR
Ozark National Forest, AR
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: Not to be confused with another entry in this list, the Ozark Mountains, which lie roughly 130 miles due north, across the state line in Missouri. The Ozark National Forest offers more than 1.2 million acres of awe-inspiring scenery, which usually peaks around mid-October. There is no shortage of phenomenal fall hues of gold, orange, and red, set against a breathtaking backdrop of mountains, springs and rivers.

Best spot to visit: Pig Trail Scenic Byway

18. Hunter Mountain, NY

Hunter Mountain, NY
Hunter Mountain, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: The second half of October

What you'll see: The Catskills represents the first choice of getaway for just about every New Yorker in both the city and the state and one of the very best locations to stay is the sleepy town found at the base of Hunter Mountain. Stay at the Hunter Mountain Sanctuary and gaze at the lush vegetation turning from green to gold in a gradual, gorgeous display of nature's preparation for winter.

Best spot to visit: Scenic SkyRide at Hunter Mountain Resort

19. Eastern Shore, MD

Eastern Shore, MD
Eastern Shore, MD
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: Enjoy fresh Maryland crabs, then walk off that hearty lunch around Elk Neck State Park. Explore the Chesapeake Bay and the Delmarva Peninsula for the very best fall foliage.

Best spot to visit: Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

20. Amicalola Falls State Park, GA

Amicalola Falls State Park, GA
Amicalola Falls State Park, GA
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September through November

What you'll see: Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia is home to the state's tallest waterfall, at 729ft. It's visible from lots of different trails that fill the park that are also full of beautiful oak and maple trees that slowly change color, affecting the entire look and feel of the area as nature gently transforms for the coming winter months. 

Best spot to visit: Appalachian Approach Trail

21. The Poconos, PA

The Poconos, PA
The Poconos, PA
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: A popular way to enjoy the fall colors in the Keystone State is to cruise along Route 507; the area around Lake Wallenpaupack is a perfect location for anyone looking to relax and forget a few work worries. Several Top Gear-worthy roads gently twist around the Pocono Mountains, so you should deliberately aim to get at least a little bit lost and take in the natural beauty of this small part of the world. 

Best spot to visit: Big Pocono State Park

22. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, WA

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, WA
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, WA
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September through November

What you'll see: The state of Washington arguably offers among the most lush landscapes in the whole of the U.S.—this is Twin Peaks country, after all. So, just imagine what this gorgeous, green countryside looks like as the month of October begins and fall gently takes the hand of Mother Nature. The Lake Ann / Maple Pass Loop Trail peaks around mid-October and becomes full of glorious golds and reds.

Best spot to visit: Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail

23. Wisconsin Dells, WI

Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Late September through November

What you'll see: The fall colors of the Midwest can also be seasonally spectacular and along the Wisconsin River is a gorgeous, glacier-formed gorge called the Wisconsin Dells. Boat tours, river walks, hiking trails and sightseeing in Devil's Lake State Park are among the most popular activities, all the while being surrounded by the changing colors of the fall foliage.

Best spot to visit: Mirror Lake State Park

24. Lenox, MA

Lenox, MA
Lenox, MA
Photograph: Shutterstock

When to go: Mid to late October

What you'll see: Let's face facts: most of the locations in this list are towards the eastern end of the country...and for good reason. The climate and subsequent vegetation make watching the fall colors fill the trees ideal. As such, there are, and inevitably will be, multiple locations in the same general area. So, just as we've mentioned fall hot spots like Cape Cod in Massachusetts, here's another one in the Old Bay State: Lenox. As you'd expect in this culture-rich part of the country, there are lots of lovely outdoor-type activities to participate in as you take in the annual visual spectacle that is fall.

Best spot to visit: Kennedy Park

