10 non-food factory tours that are worth a visit, according to factory enthusiasts

Everyone loves a food factory tour, whether it’s cheese, chocolate or candy. But according to avid travelers on Reddit’s popular r/travel, there are plenty of industrial factories around the U.S. that are well worth a visit. Major producers of cars, shoes, teas, and even faucets will guide you through their factories, offering a fascinating insight into how these everyday items make it to your home. According to commenters, you don’t need to be an enthusiast to enjoy the behind-the-scenes experiences at these 10 non-food factory tours in the U.S.

1. Louisville Slugger | Louisville, KY

Watch the wood chips fly as you witness the meticulous process of crafting the iconic Louisville Slugger bats, from selecting the finest wood to precision shaping and finishing. The tour includes interactive exhibits, a bat vault showcasing historic models and the chance to personalize a mini bat. The tour wraps at the museum, which celebrates the rich history of baseball and the beloved bat.

2. Boeing | Everett, WA

The Boeing Factory Tour offers a fascinating glimpse into the assembly process of some of the world's most advanced aircraft. Visitors can see planes like the 747, 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner in various stages of production. The tour includes an informative guided experience showcasing the immense scale and technological sophistication of Boeing’s operations. It’s an exciting and educational opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and anyone interested in modern engineering marvels.

3. Ford Rouge Factory | Dearborn, MI

Visit the iconic facility in Dearborn and witness the assembly of the Ford F-150 from start to finish. The tour includes a multimedia presentation on the history of the factory, a visit to the Legacy Gallery showcasing classic Ford vehicles, and an observation deck overlooking the assembly line. It’s an educational experience highlighting Ford’s innovation and sustainable practices.

4. John Deere |Various, Iowa

John Deere has multiple factories to visit, depending on which part of the machinery you’re interested in. The location in Waterloo gives you an inside look at Tractor Cab Assembly Operations. There’s also a John Deere Museum on site. In Ottumwa, check out all kinds of balers and windblowers. The Ankeny location features sprayers, cotton pickers, cotton strippers and grain and tillage tools. Finally, the Davenport location offers riding tours to peruse 4WD loaders, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, skidders and wheeled feller bunchers.

5. National Corvette Museum and Factory | Bowling Green, KY

You’re in for a rush when you tour the plant at the National Corvette Museum and Factory. Witness the assembly of America's iconic sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette. The guided tour provides a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process of building Corvettes, from the initial body framing to the final quality checks. Car enthusiasts can learn about the history, engineering and craftsmanship that go into each Corvette, making it a must-visit for auto enthusiasts.

6. BMW Plant | Greer, SC

Experience the past, present and future of the Ultimate Driving Machine at the BMW Plant and Zentrum Museum. Watch the assembly process and explore advanced manufacturing technologies. The 1.2 million square-foot facility includes multimedia presentations, and knowledgeable guides provide insights into BMW's innovation and precision engineering. See rare models from the past and get a sneak peak at upcoming models. It’s an up-close-and-personal experience that’s a must-see for BMW fans.

7. Celestial Seasonings | Boulder, CO

Embark on a sensory-filled tour through the world of tea. The tour offers insights into the intricate process of tea blending and packaging. Explore the famous Mint Room, where the aroma of peppermint and spearmint invigorates the senses. The tour also highlights the company’s sustainable practices and ends with a tasting session of their diverse and flavorful tea varieties, providing a delightful and educational experience.

8. Kohler Factory | Kohler, WI

Take a peek behind the scenes where Kohler’s renowned kitchen and bath products, engines and generators are made. Throughout the immersive tour, you’ll witness firsthand the precision manufacturing processes and sustainable practices that define Kohler's legacy. From casting to finishing, the tour showcases every step of production, highlighting the company's commitment to quality and innovation. It's an educational journey through a world-class facility, offering insights into Kohler's rich history and its role in shaping the future of design and engineering.

9. Tabasco Factory | Avery Island, LA

The Tabasco factory is an iconic institution in the world of hot sauce. Established in 1868 by Edmund McIlhenny, it's still owned and operated by the McIlhenny family. The factory produces the famous Tabasco sauce using a secret recipe that includes Tabasco peppers, vinegar, and salt. Tourists can visit the factory to learn about the sauce-making process and its history from harvesting to blending to bottling. You can also visit the nearby salt mine and enjoying the beautiful surroundings of Avery Island.

10. The Denver Mint | Denver, CO

The Denver Mint, established in 1906, is one of four U.S. Mint facilities. Its primary function is producing circulating coins for commerce. It also mints commemorative coins and stores gold and silver bullion. Visitors can witness the minting process firsthand, observing how coins are manufactured from raw materials to finished products. Knowledgeable guides share interesting facts about the mint's history and its role in shaping the nation's currency. The tour also highlights security measures and showcases historical artifacts related to coinage.