From thick beef patties to crispy-rimmed smash burgers, Burgerdudes are the world’s leading connoisseurs of the iconic sandwich. After a thorough sampling of burgers—more than 800 spots in 60 countries—these burger experts have crowned the best burgers in the world for 2024. This year’s surprising winner bested an American burger for the first time, but the U.S. retains a strong showing in the list.

For years, the Emmy Double Stack Burger (two dry-aged beef patties, cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Emmy sauce in a pretzel bun) propelled Pizza Loves Emily in NYC to number one. This year, however, Hundred Burgers in Spain knocked the NYC fave off its perch. But the spot is still a close number two, joined by six more U.S. burger joints in the list of 25 best burgers in the world.

Following Pizza Loves Emily at number three is Au Cheval, which has locations in New York and Chicago. The Burgerdudes love the classic Double Cheeseburger with American cheddar, pickles, onions and dijonnaise. Pastis in NYC and AMBOY Quality Meats and Delicious Burgers in Los Angeles made the top ten, at number seven and nine, respectively.

Other delectable burger restaurants deemed the best in the world are Nowon in NYC at number 11, Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn at number 12, Harlem Shake in NYC at number 15, 4 Charles Prime Rib in NYC at number 16, Cafe Chelsea in NYC at number 20 and Dreamburger in Nashville at number 23.

Find the full list of mouthwatering burgers here, and prepare to update your burger bucket list.

Full list of the World's Best Burgers for 2024

25. Goldies – Berlin

24. Gasoline Grill – Copenhagen

23. Dreamburger – Nashville, USA

22. Burgers and Pastrami –Stockholm

21. Bread Meats Bread – Edinburgh

20. Café Chelsea – New York

19. Encarnado Burger – Rio de Janeiro

18. Gotland Smash Foodtruck – Visby

17. Briochef – Madrid

16. 4 Charles Prime Rib – New York

15. Harlem Shake – New York

14. Lagom – London

13. Leytonstone Tavern – London

12. Red Hook Tavern – New York

11. Nowon – New York

10. Soul Coffee Beer – Valencia

9. AMBOY Quality Meats and Delicious Burger – Los Angeles

8. Bleecker – London

7. Pastis – New York

6. Burgers & Beyond – London & Manchester

5. Funky Chicken Foodtruck – Stockholm

4. Holy Burger – São Paulo

3. Au Cheval – Chicago & New York

2. Pizza Loves Emily – New York

1. Hundred Burgers – Valencia & Madrid