10 things to know if you're flying in bad weather—because winter is here

We had a doozy of a winter storm, and things didn’t play out right for people who were trying to fly to warmer zones for a break from snow and icy winds. More than 1,200 flights were canceled before noon on Tuesday, reports AP News, thanks to horrific 60 mph winds that mostly hit the East Coat. If you’re one of the people who got stranded, you’re probably wondering what kind of options you have for getting compensated, or how you could have avoided the situation in the first place. It’s not the airlines’ fault that Mother Nature grounded flights, but they regardless have to refund passengers if their flight was canceled. Here’s a look at some things you can do as an airline customer to avoid heartache.

1. Watch the weather forecast. Airlines will often preemptively give you the chance to reschedule your trip without change fees. You can then just avoid the muddle at the airport and fly when the storm has passed.

2. Check one last time before heading to the airport. Look at the airline’s app or flight tracker websites to see if your flight is still on time (or even...happening). That way, you can stay home if the flight’s been canceled rather than getting stuck in another city. Airlines often cancel with enough time for you to opt out.

3. If you’re at the airport and your flight gets canceled, you can (obviously) stand in line to talk to a representative about being booked on another flight, or use the airline’s app to do a live chat and get answers. Warning: sometimes that can backfire if the on-the-ground representatives know of a replacement flight being organized that isn’t yet in the “system” for other representatives to see and rebook you on. Some people turn to the platform formerly known as Twitter to get help.

4. Be aware that it’s unlikely that your airline will book you on another carrier. Having said that, if you research alternative flights while waiting to talk to a representative, you then have the best option to ask to be rescheduled on a particular flight.

5. You can give up on your flight and the airline must refund you (monetarily, not a voucher), no matter why the flight was canceled and even if you bought a non-refundable ticket! Your bag fees and upgrades should all be refunded as well. You can rent a car, fly another carrier, switch to train travel… or go home glumly.

6. You’re not entitled to compensation (“pain and suffering”), even if the cancellation is the airline’s fault and not Mother Nature’s. But as AP News reports, that could change. Airlines are also not required to pay for hotel rooms or meals, but thankfully many do for goodwill’s sake. This website lets you see what the stated policy is for each airline (including their take on family boarding, often the biggest stressor).

7. You might consider scheduling a “backup” flight, especially on an airline like Southwest and Delta which lets you cancel within 24 hours for a full refund.

8. Clever hack: if you’re traveling with a group, have the person with the highest frequent flyer status make the phone call. You might get better treatment.

9. If domestic airline representatives aren’t answering the phone, try your airline’s international number. They may be less busy and can make the same changes you’ll need.

10. Finally...you catch more “flights” with honey than with vinegar. 😂