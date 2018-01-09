22 TV shows premiering in January that you should definitely watch

Set up those DVRs: January is big month for all things TV.

From the return of fan-favorites (hello, Bachelor) to promising-looking new productions (The Assassination of Gianni Versace! The Resident!), the small screen will be home to a whole lot of must-watch programs. We are, after all, living through the golden age of television.

Here is a list of future premiere dates that you should add to your personal calendars—including some recurring shows that premiered this past week:

January 1

The Bachelor (ABC): Fans are divided on this one: Will real estate agent Ariel Luyendyk Jr. (who got dumped by Bachelorette Emily Mynard back in 2012) be a good bachelor? We shall collectively wait and see.

The Frozen Dead (Netflix): This is a French thriller (original name: Glacé) about (what else?) mysterious murders that seem to be orchestrated by a psychopath while in jail.

Lovesick (Netflix): The third season of the British sitcom continues to focus on Dylan, who finds out he has chlamydia and must notify all his former sexual partners.

January 2

Ellen's Game of Games (NBC): It's a game show. With Ellen DeGeneres. What else do you need to know?

LA to Vegas (FOX): Dylan McDermott stars as Captain Dave Pratman, the pilot of a budget airline who mainly operates weekend flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

January 3

9-1-1 (FOX): Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the new series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton and chronicles the life of Los Angeles first responders—think firefighters, dispatchers, cops and more.

grown-ish (Freeform): A spin-off of ABC's Black-ish, the single-camera comedy follows Zoey as she's off to college.

January 4

The Four: Battle for Stardom (FOX): Another year, another singing competition. This one starring Fergie, DJ Khaled, Diddy, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk.

Nashville (CMT): It's the show's last season. You should watch it.

January 5

Child Support (ABC): Hosted by Fred Savage and starring Ricky Gervais, the game show also features a group of kids—clearly, a recipe for delight.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix): Jerry Seinfeld returns with his signature series on a different network, with an exciting roster of guests.

January 7

The Chi (Showtime): The network is betting big on this one. Chronicling life in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, the series was created by Lena Waithe and stars Tiffany Boone, Jason Mitchell and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine among others.

January 12

Disjointed (Netflix): Season two of the show once again focuses on Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Kathy Bates), who enlists the help of her son to run a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

January 14

Crashing (HBO): If you haven't watched the first season of Pete Holmes' semi-autobiographical comedy series, you should strive to catch up before new episodes premiere.

January 17

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX): Ryan Murphy takes on the Versace murder story. With a stellar cast (Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss), the series is sure to be a success.

January 18

Portlandia (IFC): It's the critically acclaimed show's last season so you should savor every scene.

January 19

Grace and Frankie (Netflix): Believe it or not, the show is entering its fourth season and, this time around, Lisa Kudrow is making a much-awaited appearance.

High Maintenance (HBO): Created by husband and wife duo Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld, the show centers on the life of a nameless weed deliveryman (Sinclair) in New York City. Catch up on season one before the second season premieres.

January 21

The Resident (FOX): A medical drama reminiscent of Grey's Anatomy (at least while watching the trailer), The Resident stars Matt Czuchry as a senior resident in a hospital that also employs characters played by Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal.

January 23

Baskets (FX): Zach Galifianakis is back for season three of his slightly odd and incredibly funny show about professional clowns.

January 25

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 (VH1): Seriously, you need us to explain this one?

January 26

One Day at a Time (Netflix): Season two of the show loosely based on the original 1975 eponymous series is certainly a must-watch.