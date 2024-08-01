A new record-breaking roller coaster will debut next year

Head’s up, record-chasing coaster fanatics: a new record-breaking ride will debut next year, but it’s not in one of the country’s major theme parks. This thrilling new coaster, which will be the world’s longest and tallest winged launch coaster, is set to open in Virginia’s Kings Dominion in 2025.

Located in Doswell, Virginia, Kings Dominion is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. Dubbed Rapterra, the ride will open just in time to celebrate. Rapterra comes with an immersive backstory: it is designed to simulate the flight of the Jungle Hawk, a mighty creature whose ancient followers built a shrine in its honor. The shrine, built at the base of a volcano, ultimately collapsed and buried the giant bird. The Jungle Hawk’s spirit lives on, and the coaster will recreate its flight with an intense initial launch, plunging dives, twisting maneuvers and sweeping turns.

The coaster is currently being built on the former site of the Volcano roller coaster. Rapterra's track will be 3,086 feet long and reach a height of 145 feet tall. With these numbers, it will be the longest and tallest winged launch coaster in the world. It will reach a max speed of 65 miles per hour in just four seconds at the start of the ride—the same speed at which a Jungle Hawk can attack its prey, according to the legend.

After the initial launch, riders will plunge downward into a steep dive, gaining speed before pitching upward again into a tight dive loop. Rapterra will feature three stomach-churning inversions as you weave through the air. You’ll shift from side to side, spinning and twisting through a corkscrew before swooping into a 360-degree raptor roll before landing.

Follow updates on the construction process on the park's social media accounts, including X and Instagram.