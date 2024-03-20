Kansas has been known for its setting for rich imaginary worlds like the Wizard of Oz and Wicked… and now it’ll be the site of an incredible Mattel Adventure Park, which lets all of us indulge childhood fantasies and play with our toys on an epic scale. This second roll-out by Mattel follows plans for one in Glendale, Arizona, and will be located in Bonner Springs, Kansas. It will open in 2026 and have a groundbreaking later this year.

What big toys will you see there? Two fully themed Hot Wheels roller coasters, Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride with the famous hot rod’s skull design and the double-looping Twin Mill Racer. Those little wheels will roll so fast!

Are you a train lover? You’ll have to jump into the Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor with five family-friendly immersive attractions and rides including a dedicated indoor play space for kids. Just make sure to avoid Diesel.

If you’re still on a high from Barbie—and who isn’t—you’ll be able to visit the full-size three-story Barbie Beach House with a rooftop restaurant and bar to sip a cocktail while dreamily eying Ken. It also includes an interactive retail experience called the Barbie Dream Closet Experience where you can build a customized Barbie set and then bring the ponytailed gal to life with hologram technology. There will also be a Barbie-themed flying theater.

Was Masters of the Universe more your jam? Ever fantasized about visiting a life-sized Castle Grayskull? Guilty as charged. The He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag experience will be housed in a massive laser tag arena that looks like a fortress.

There’ll be minigolf with each hole inspired by a different Mattel game or product like Pictionary and the Magic 8 Ball. You can climb an enormous UNO structure and maybe make everyone else draw four cards.

This park will be heavy on nostalgia and good-vibe thrills. To learn more as the park is being built, check on progress here.