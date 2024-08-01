To ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Amtrak has announced that it will invest $155 million in Fiscal Year 2024 to make station upgrades across its network. The investment reflects the company’s commitment to making train travel accessible to people with disabilities.

Amtrak made the announcement to mark the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. The company aims to enhance safety, efficiency and comfort for customers with disabilities to comply with the ADA.

“Investing to improve accessibility is a core responsibility for Amtrak and a key priority for the entire company,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “The execution of all the work on assets and at stations depends on the strong collaboration and shared commitment from many, from the community, national disability organizations, leaders in Congress, the Department of Transportation, local governments, freight railroads, and other partners.”

Accessibility improvement construction projects at 43 stations are currently in progress, with another 144 design projects underway. Station improvements include assistive boarding equipment such as bridge plates and ramps, passenger Information Display Systems (PIDS) with audio and visual train status and boarding information and induction hearing loops for people with hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Train improvements include accessible restrooms, an improved Public Address Customer Information System with audio and visual formats, and upgrades like handrails in bedrooms.

Amtrak expects to complete another 39 stations this fiscal year with an additional investment of $140 million. Since 2011, Amtrak has invested over $880 million in accessibility improvements.