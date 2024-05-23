Act fast: fly to Hawaii and get a Southwest Companion Pass

Need an excuse to fly to Hawaii? We’re guessing no, but Southwest just announced a big incentive to fly with them to the tropical paradise this summer. To celebrate five years of flying to Hawaii, the airline is giving a big “HI 5” to customers by offering a coveted Companion Pass for Fall travel when you book a trip there. But hurry—flights must be booked by Friday, May 24.

Here’s how it works: Rapid Rewards Members must first register for the promotion. Next, purchase a round-trip or two qualifying one-way flights to or from Hawaii by May 24, 2024 for travel between June 1 and July 31, 2024. Designate your companion, and that designated travel buddy can join you for free every time you fly between October 5 and November 15, 2024.

"This is a great opportunity to HI 5 our Customers for supporting five years of Southwest service in five airports across Hawaii by showcasing and sharing one of the great perks of being part of our Rapid Rewards program," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Hawaii on Southwest is available nonstop from eight mainland gateways, and we're excited for this opportunity to truly connect our Customers for travel between the mainland and the Hawaiian islands."

Book now on Southwest.com to head to the Islands and score your Companion Pass.