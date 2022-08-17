Alaska Airlines flights are on sale for just $49 right now

Alaska Airlines has cooked up a great fall sale for us, with Saver Fares going as low as $49 one way on certain routes.

For instance, right now Seattle to Boise is $59 if you purchase by August 22. (Then save even more—so you can lose that $10 in a slot machine—by flying from Boise to Las Vegas for $49). Another low-cost itinerary includes flying up the California coast from San Diego to Sacramento for $49.

Or for those who have always wanted to travel to Alaska, September is a fantastic month to do it. According to Alaska.org, hotel and excursion prices are lower during this ‘shoulder season,’ while crowds are diminished, bugs are gone, and you have the advantage of foliage and possible Northern Lights viewing. To be fair, the days are shorter and it might be rainy and cool—but that just adds to the moody ambiance we expect of such a northern state. The airline’s Saver Fares include $149 fare for four different Alaskan cities routing to Sacramento: Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Anchorage.

You’ll have to study the rules to get these great prices. The Saver Fare from Seattle to JFK in New York is an amazing $149 to get from coast to coast; you just have to fly on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday between September 13 and November 16, booking by August 22.

Fine print for the entire sale: Tickets must be purchased by August 18 or August 22 (different fares have different deadlines) and must be 21 days prior to departure. There are no changes allowed on the Saver Fares, other than the regular 24 hour cancellation policy.

To capture these deals, make sure you buy these tickets through the website; a $15 surcharge applies if you purchase at the airport or through a reservation call center. Cool boost for Alaska-based passengers: if your travel takes place solely within the state, you can check up to three bags free. For more details, visit the official website.