The holiday season is upon us, and Starbucks is ready with the return of their seasonal red cups and holiday menu. The chain announced returning favorites and some brand new offerings to make your morning (or afternoon pick-me-up) merry. Here are all the espresso-based drinks, treats and other seasonal beverages you can order.

First up are the returning favorites of course. There’s the iconic Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brûlé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Cold foam fans can top their cold brew with Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline and Caramel Brulée cream cold foams plus new Gingerbread and Salted Pecan cold foam options.

Not a coffee fan? No worries—Starbucks is introducing, for the very first time, a trio of seasonal Refreshers. The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher features the flavors of the holidays: orange, cranberry and warm spices, with notes of cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg. The Refresher is shaken with ice, water and real cranberries. You can get the drink with a base of lemonade or coconut milk for an alternate version. Top it with vanilla cold foam for an extra holiday treat.

As for the holiday food menu, the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Gingerbread Loaf are joined by three new items: the Turkey Sage Danish, Penguin Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop.

Try out the new holiday menu starting today, and don’t forget to pick up a bag of seasonal whole bean coffee blends to take home.