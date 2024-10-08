All Walmart stores will be closed for 24 hours next month

More than 4,000 Walmart stores will be closed for a full 24 hours next month. The reason? To give its employees a well-deserved break on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 28 this year.

Yes, that means no turkey-day shopping spree at your local supercenter. But for thousands of dedicated, blue-vested Walmart employees, it means some holiday feasting with family and friends. This is the fifth year in a row Walmart has pressed "pause" on the holiday madness.

For decades, Walmart was the go-to spot for last-minute Thanksgiving purchases (and early Black Friday chaos), keeping stores open on the holiday since the late 1980s. But in 2020, Walmart decided to give its employees a break for the first time in years. According to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, the store closures were a thank-you gift for the hard work and sacrifices made by the team during the pandemic.

If you were hoping to squeeze in some shopping between the stuffing and pumpkin pie (or you realized you forgot the whipped cream), you’re out of luck, so be sure to plan ahead. Stores will be open as usual the day before Thanksgiving and will reopen bright and early for the Black Friday shopping frenzy. Take a breath and enjoy the holiday—the deals will still be there on Friday.