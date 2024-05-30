Amtrak Auto Train fares are now on sale right now

Driving between Florida and the Northeast this summer? Driving I-95 can be long, stressful, and, at times, boring. But you want your car at your destination, so what can you do? Amtrak’s Auto Train is the answer, and fares are now on sale for the summer travel season.

The Auto Train runs daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.) and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). From now through July 31, 2024, you can book a Coach Class seat for as low as $75 plus the cost of your car (starting around $500). With the Auto Train, you’ll get a jump-start on your trip to the Northeast and save nearly 900 driving miles, plus gas, while you relax in the comfort of Amtrak’s roomy, reclining Coach seats (no middle seats on these trains!). You’ll even enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast before your arrival.

Upgrade to First Class for an even comfier ride. Roomettes feature seats that convert to beds, while Bedrooms include an in-room sink, restroom and shower. First Class customers receive priority boarding, a dedicated attendant, and complimentary meals. Taking a family vacation? Kids ages two to 12 ride free in Coach Class or First Class private rooms.

Sale fares are valid on Auto Train travel between Lorton and Sanford in both directions from May 24 to September 2, 2024. Find out more and book your ticket here.