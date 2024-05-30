United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Amtrak
Photograph: Shutterstock/EQRoy

Amtrak Auto Train fares are now on sale right now

Take your car on a road trip without having to drive

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Driving between Florida and the Northeast this summer? Driving I-95 can be long, stressful, and, at times, boring. But you want your car at your destination, so what can you do? Amtrak’s Auto Train is the answer, and fares are now on sale for the summer travel season.

The Auto Train runs daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.) and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). From now through July 31, 2024, you can book a Coach Class seat for as low as $75 plus the cost of your car (starting around $500). With the Auto Train, you’ll get a jump-start on your trip to the Northeast and save nearly 900 driving miles, plus gas, while you relax in the comfort of Amtrak’s roomy, reclining Coach seats (no middle seats on these trains!). You’ll even enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast before your arrival.

Upgrade to First Class for an even comfier ride. Roomettes feature seats that convert to beds, while Bedrooms include an in-room sink, restroom and shower. First Class customers receive priority boarding, a dedicated attendant, and complimentary meals. Taking a family vacation? Kids ages two to 12 ride free in Coach Class or First Class private rooms.

Sale fares are valid on Auto Train travel between Lorton and Sanford in both directions from May 24 to September 2, 2024. Find out more and book your ticket here.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.