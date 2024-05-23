Amtrak unveils upgraded Cafe Acela menu

Traveling by train just keeps getting better. Amtrak has unveiled a new Cafe Acela menu that wouldn’t be out of place at your favorite local cafe. Focusing on fresh, healthy, local and sustainably-sourced, the new gourmet food and beverage menu offers an upgraded dining experience to enhance your journey.

“Customers riding on our premium Acela trains expect the very best and thus, it’s essential we continue to evolve our premium offerings and amenities to meet their needs and provide an enhanced experience,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “Every aspect of our Cafe Acela Menu has been reimagined and improved from viewing the physical menu board, to the delicious menu items and sustainable packaging, providing our customers an outstanding food and beverage experience they can enjoy on their next Acela trip.”

New menu items include overnight oats, egg frittata, pastries from local bakeries in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. for breakfast. Lunch and dinner highlights include a Mediterranean salad, peppered turkey sandwich and a chicken and mozzarella pesto sandwich. An artisan fruit and cheese tray and charcuterie plate as well as Daou chardonnay and Banshee pinot noir will be on the menu.

The reveal also includes reimagined menus, redesigned carry-out boxes and more sustainable packaging made with compostable materials. The new menu will be available exclusively onboard Acela trains and will be incorporated into the signature menu for Amtrak’s new Acela fleet set to debut this year. View the full menu here.