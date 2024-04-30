Amtrak’s Berkshires train is back this summer and tickets are now on sale

Summer weekends in NYC generally see a mass exodus of residents to nearby beaches, but in recent years many city-dwellers have taken to escaping to quainter, quieter destinations. Amtrak’s Berkshire Flyer, which runs between New York City and the Berkshires, will be back for a third summer season, and tickets are on sale now.

The seasonal service launched in 2022 and immediately gained popularity for the picturesque journey to the equally picturesque Berkshires. Service will resume Friday, June 21, 2024 and will run on weekends through the Labor Day holiday weekend, ending Monday, September 2, 2024.

Trains will depart the city on Friday afternoons, arriving in Pittsfield, Massachusetts later that night. The train makes stops along the Amtrak Empire route, including Poughkeepsie and Hudson, and takes just over four hours. The Flyer’s return trip departs Pittsfield on Sunday afternoons, returning to Penn Station by 8pm. New this year is a Sunday morning departure from Pittsfield at 10:50am that arrives at Penn Station at 3:15pm.

“The Berkshire Flyer provides a comfortable and fun way for our guests to visit the Berkshire Mountains, all while enjoying unmatched scenery that you can only experience on America’s Railroad,” Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch said in a statement.

Book tickets now for the Berkshire Flyer on Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.