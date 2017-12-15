An official ranking of the healthiest states in America

Behold yet another end-of-2017 list, this one involving (drum roll, please) the healthiest (and least healthy) states in America, according to a new study by the United Health Foundation.

We'll get down to business immediately. Here is that official ranking, from most to least healthy:

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. Vermont

4. Utah

5. Connecticut

6. Minnesota

7. Colorado

8. New Hampshire

9. Washington

10. New York

11. Rhode Island

12. New Jersey

13. Nebraska

14. Idaho

15. Iowa

16. Maryland

17. California

18. North Dakota

19. Virginia

20. Oregon

21. Wisconsin

22. Montana

23. Maine

24. South Dakota

25. Kansas

26. Wyoming

27. Illinois

28. Pennsylvania

29. Alaska

30. Delaware

31. Arizona

32. Florida

33. North Carolina

34. Texas

35. Michigan

36. New Mexico

37. Nevada

38. Indiana

39. Ohio

40. Missouri

41. Georgia

42. Kentucky

43. Oklahoma

44. South Carolina

45. Tennessee

46. West Virginia

47. Alabama

48. Arkansas

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

To come up with the list, the United Health Foundation considered a variety of data points: From how many doctors are licensed in a state to the number of people that are uninsured. Other factors taken into account include air pollution levels, cancer death rates, smoking data, infant mortality rates, obesity and diabetes rates, binge drinking, median household income and more.

Given the high number of primary care physicians and mental health care providers that practice in the state and the low rate of uninsured residents, Massachusetts' top ranking doesn't come as a surprise. After all, the state is home to Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the country's top rated hospitals, and a bunch of prestigious medical schools (hello, Harvard).

Dare we say that New York (10) ranking higher than California (17) really threw us off balance?